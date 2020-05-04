Clare Chamber Sponsors Small Business Week

May 4, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Despite hard times for small businesses, nearly 50 local businesses are sponsoring the Chamber of Commerce National Small Business week in Clare County.

Shop Small has taken on a whole new meaning during the recent coronavirus pandemic, but supporting our small businesses is now more important than ever!

The event will feature a customer appreciation and gift certificate giveaway.

Participants can visit the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page during National Small Business week for a chance to win a variety of prizes.

How it works: Each day, May 3rd through the 9th, the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce will post a local business gift certificate giveaway on either The Chamber’s website (www.claremichigan.com) event page or on their Facebook page. Comment on the post, like it, and share it for a chance to win. Best comment wins! Feel free to get creative and have some fun!

Please remember that some gift certificate giveaways will only be posted on the Facebook event page, so make sure to invite your friends and family to participate in the fun while supporting local small businesses!

Also, please remember to give the Chamber's Facebook page a like: https://www.facebook.com/ClareChamber/.











