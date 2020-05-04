COA Director Praises Staff for Stepping up During Crisis

May 4, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

It’s been a very busy time for Justin Halladay, director of the Osceola County Commission on Aging.

“These past few weeks with everything changing, sometimes hour to hour, we’ve had to make many changes of our own to make sure our services are provided as effectively as possible,” Halladay said. “We do appreciate the cooperation from our clients and staff during these changes. I look forward to getting back to business as usual with all of our services, but I want to take a moment to commend the COA staff for stepping up during this time. The focus of providing services was never lost and in fact was enhanced during this time.

“The COA has actually increased the number of meals we prepare and deliver during this shutdown. The meals staff has worked tirelessly making sure clients get the meals they depend on. Our home services staff has been working hard contacting all our clients and providing services. Additionally they have provided assistance with errands and other services that clients may not be able to take care of. I’m really proud of our staff and the dedication they have for their job, which is to serve the seniors of Osceola County.”

Halladay is looking forward to life after the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Eventually everything will return to normal and this will become just a memory,” he said. “For me it will be a memory, not of a pandemic, but a memory of a group of people working together with the same goal. A time that brought out the best in us.”











