COVID 19 Cases Remain at 8 in Osceola County

May 4, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The number of confirmed cases of the coronaviris in Osceola County remain unchanged from last week at eight with no deaths.

Figures as provided by Coronavirus/Michigan Data show 15 cases in Missaukee County with one death; 14 cases in Mecosta County with one death, 60 cases in Isabella County with seven deaths; and 11 cases in Clare County with one death.

Figures remain higher in counties and cities with higher population.

The city of Detroit has 8,957 confirmed cases with 1,008 deaths. Genesse County has 1,564 cases with 180 deaths. Kent County has 1,395 cases with 33 deaths, Macomb County 5,430 cases with 597 deaths. Oakland County wth 7,159 cases with 668 deaths. Wayne County has 7,537 cases with 719 deaths.

The total statewide was 40,399 cases with 3,670 deaths.

The state’s COVID 19 printed the following explanation of the case fatality rate:

“The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number.

“Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.”











