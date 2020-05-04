Efforts Underway to Reopen Temple Forest Campground

May 4, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A grass-roots effort is underway to restore the Temple Forest Campground at the edge of Temple to a fully functional State Campground.

The “People to Bring Back the Temple Forest Campground,” represented by George R. Frieberg of Marion, have submitted a request to restore the campground to the , Director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Daniel Eichinger; with copies of the letter sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Ron Olson, Chief of Parks and Recreation; to Senator Darwin Booher of the 35th District; and to Congressman John Moolenaar who represents the 4th District.

The letter to Eichinger says the group’s objective is to “restore the Temple Forest Campground in Temple MI to a fully functional State Campground including accessibility, facilities and ongoing maintenance of grounds facilities, roadways and bridges.”

The old campground, which was closed several years ago, is seven-tenths of a mile from Temple, 6.1 miles from Lake George and 8 miles from Marion. It is the only campground in that immediate area.

Freiberg wrote, “The Temple Forest Campground (TFC) is designated as a State Campground (Cultural Feature) and is located along the Muskegon River in the Township of Redding, Clare County.”

He said the main entrance to the camp ground (off Main Street at the southern edge of Temple) is closed and the only access to the campground is an “unmaintained two-track (Mostetler Road) several miles south of the park.”

“Several years back the park was logged and closed with all camping capabilities removed,” Freiberg said. “The main entrance to the site, a steel I-beam bridge over Halford Creek was blocked” with large concrete blocks.

He cited several reasons to justify restoration of the campground:

Economic benefit – it would provide a boost to the economically challenged community and increased employment and revenue. He cited the need of the community saying, “The community and surrounding area are highly dependent upon local and seasonal residents and tourism using outdoor activities. He said the community’s average income is only $27,250 which ranks the village 45th out of the 50 poorest communities in the state.

Public Use – Restoration of the park will allow the local public and tourism safe access to this beautiful location on the Muskegon, giving the community a much-needed boost.

Safety and emergency response – the current blockage of the main park entrance impedes a quick response to medical emergencies.

DNR benefit – with increased hunting and fishing licenses, user fees, and community appreciation.

Freiberg added, “In summary, we believe the restoration of this valuable, public resource will be of great benefit to our small but proud community.

He said he had sent with his letter more than 140 signatures of “interest and support.”

“We would also welcome a visit to our community by a DNR representative to further discuss this matter including expectations and opportunities,” he wrote.











