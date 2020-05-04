Faces in the Crowd: Amber Carrol VanAssche

May 4, 2020

Amber and Tony

No matter what life throws her way, Amber Carroll VanAssche is going to keep moving forward.

That’s how she’s always been. A picture of positivity and kindness, Amber has always been the type to help others in need, and shy away from drawing any kind of attention to herself. In other words, she’s one of the kindest, gentlest souls around.

Amber, the daughter of Bill and Lynne Carroll, graduated first in her class at Marion High School in 1998. After receiving her degree in applied science and surgical technology, she eventually switched things up and found her way into the banking industry. After spending the last seven years working for United Wholesale Mortgage, she recently made the move to Fieldstone Mortgage, where she’s once again working as a loan officer.

But that’s not the only change Amber’s had to make lately.

In early March, Amber was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. After dealing with excruciating pain for a couple of weeks, Amber underwent emergency surgery on March 8th. She was released from the hospital two weeks later – coinciding with the very last day visitors were allowed in hospitals, due to Covid-19.

So while many of us have been preoccupied, nervous, and worried about the lasting health and economic effects of Covid-19, Amber’s been waging her own additional battle with cancer.

But she’s taking it all in stride.

She knows when this is all said and done, God has a plan for her. In addition to her work as a loan officer, Amber’s faith makes up a big part of her life. Over the years, she’s managed Sunday school at her Sterling Heights area church and has been a part of the church choir. These days, Amber teaches seminary courses to local teenagers.

Along with her smile and positive attitude, it’s her faith that gets her through. She very much looks forward to beating cancer soon, and enjoying the outdoors, trail riding, and spending time at her St. Helen’s cottage with her husband Tony, and her two dogs Pepper and Buddy.

We caught up with Amber recently where she filled us in on everything that’s been happening in her life. She’s most certainly more than just another face in the crowd.

For those who would like to continue to follow Amber’s journey, you can follow her blog at caringbridge.org/visit/ambervanassche.

Marion Press: Where were you born and raised?

Amber: I was actually born in the state of Wyoming, and we moved to Marion when I was in second grade. I was seven years old and I remember I was in Mr. [Russ] Fimbinger’s class.

We came there because my dad worked in road construction, and he actually made friends with the Russell family in the state of Wyoming. When the Russell’s – Rich and Doug – moved back to Marion, they called my dad and said, “Hey, we have work – do you want to move here?” So that’s kind of what placed us in Michigan.

MP: What were things like going to school at Marion? What kept you busy?

Amber: I remember when I was in elementary school, I got to be part of one of the first OM teams that we had – Odyssey of the Mind. I wasn’t able to join the band in fifth grade like people normally do, because I had fallen the summer prior to fifth grade and I broke my arm. So I was in a full cast, pretty much my entire fifth grade year. I was placed in the cast in August and it didn’t come off until the following May. So Mr. Johnson kept trying to recruit me but it was really difficult for me to play any instruments, so I never joined the band!

But I loved choir. I was in choir from the minute I was in sixth grade, all the way through graduation. I was part of the track team – I loved track; it was a lot of fun. And I was a cheerleader. I did cheerleading from rocket football, all the way up to varsity football and basketball – that was a lot of fun.

MP: Tell us about your family.

Amber: My parents live in Marion still, they’ve been married for 40 years – they just celebrated their 40th anniversary in December. My dad works road construction – he’s worked road construction for many, many years. My mom, she used to work at Autumnwood. Back in 2008, she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. They went in and removed part of her lung, and she went into remission. In 2011 – right before Tony and I got married, it came back. And they said they were just going to go in like they did before, open you up, and take out part of the lung, and we should be okay. But when they opened her up, the cancer had spread and it had fully enveloped her heart. So they basically opened her and closed her – they didn’t do anything. She ended up going through chemo and radiation; they didn’t really give a timeframe, but it wasn’t looking very promising. But she’s beat the odds. She’s still in remission to this day. So I use her a lot for my inspiration to know that I can get through this. My brother, Billy, lives in Greenville. He’s married and he has two boys. So of course I’m the auntie who gets to spoil the nephews. They call me the best auntie ever – it’s probably because I’m the only auntie! But I’ll take it.

MP: How’d you meet your husband?

Amber: Tony and I met online, through EHarmony. After my divorce, I wasn’t in to dating or anything like that, but one of my friends signed me up for EHarmony – against my wishes! He was, oddly enough, the only person I ended up talking to on EHarmony. He lived down in southern Michigan. We went on a couple of dates, and we just decided that the long distance was way too hard. We kind of stayed in touch and developed a friendship, and when I moved down here, he was the only person that I knew. So I kind of reached out to him, “Hey, can you show me around? Introduce me to a few people?” And he was nice enough to do that, and we were able to take that friendship and develop it. We ended up getting married in January of 2012.

I always say that you know it’s meant to be, when you go through trials. Three weeks after we got married, Tony was in a really bad snowmobiling accident. He fell off his snowmobile and the person behind him hit him. He ended up breaking five of his lumbar vertebrae and dislocating two ribs and punctured his lung. He was down for a good 12 weeks. We had to move a bed into the living room – we have a two story colonial, and he couldn’t go up the stairs. And we made it through it. So now, it was almost eight years to the day when I ended up having my surgery. His accident was on March 7, 2012, and I had my surgery March 8, 2020. Of course, when I came home from the hospital he had the bed set up for me in the living room! He’s been really good about taking care of me.

MP: You were recently diagnosed with cancer, right around the same time Covid-19 arrived. Can you share with us what your life has been like over the last month and a half?

Amber: I went to the emergency room on March 3rd. It’s funny when I tell people this, but I went because I wasn’t able to go poop. I wasn’t able to have a bowel movement. It had been two weeks since I’d had a bowel movement and I was in a lot pain and discomfort. I’d been to my regular doctor, and he took x-rays and said everything looks fine; just keep taking laxatives and drink Miralax.

I started to get worried when I couldn’t go to the bathroom and anything that I ate or even drank, I would just vomit it back up. I was very, very sick.

I went to the emergency room on the 3rd. They ran so many tests. Test after test after test. They admitted me to the hospital, and they couldn’t find anything wrong. They said it doesn’t look like you have a bowel blockage; we just think that you’re backed up and we’ve got to get you moving.

So they started ordering enemas. Five days later – 24 enemas later – I finally said I can’t do this anymore. You either figure out something to do or I’m transferring to another hospital.

At that point, they decided to do an exploratory surgery. I was in so much pain. They’d come in and ask you on a scale of 1-10, what was your pain level. I was at a 15. I was screaming in paid; I’d never felt that way before, so I knew something was very, very, wrong.

I’ve got a pretty good scar – it’s about 24 centimeters. When they opened me up, they found that I had a tumor in my colon. And they couldn’t see the tumor because of the way it was shaped – it was shaped like a golf ball, and because of the shape, it looked like I just had stool.

They did the surgery; they also took 19 of my lymph nodes, and 6 of them came back malignant. So I spent a total of 13 days in the hospital, and the day that I was released from the hospital was actually the day that they locked down for Covid, not allowing any more visitors.

Dealing with all of this with Covid has been difficult. I had to go in for a second surgery to have a port put into my chest so they can administer the chemotherapy. So I had to be in the hospital – it was just an outpatient surgery – but it was nerve-wracking because they don’t let anybody in. So my husband dropped me off at the door, and I know I’m going in for a procedure where I’m going under the knife. And not having anybody there kind of makes you nervous and uneasy. It’s very hard when you’re going through something like this, and everything is an unknown, and you don’t have anybody to be there with you.

Same thing with my chemotherapy. I was scheduled to start chemo on April 13th. And the governor – the Friday before – had extended the stay-at-home lockdown. She issued out to all the doctors offices down here that they were only allowed so many people at a given time depending on the square footage of the office. So my oncologist, on a Friday morning, had to transfer every single one of his patients to a hospital. I was supposed to start on the 13th, and I was able to start on the 15th. We were nervous about that because even delaying the treatment by one week, could affect my odds of survival by 30%. It was really scary, and there were a lot of unknowns. We were just really thankful that they were able to get us in as quickly as they were, considering he had to transfer all of his patients.

MP: That’s just incredibly scary. And you’ve been keeping such a positive attitude through all of this. How are the treatments going?

Amber: So far, the treatments are going really well. I’ve had minimal side effects. The doctor has said that’s normal, and as we continue on this journey the side effects will continue to get worse, unfortunately. My attitude on that is that I’ll take the side effects if it beats the cancer! If you have to weigh it out, I’ll take the one over the other.

MP: I know you’ve inspired a lot of locals through all of this. What has the community of Marion meant to you over the years?

Amber: Marion is my hometown. I can still go to Marion and go to the restaurant, or go to a grocery store, and see so many faces that I still know. It’s like a homecoming every time I come home. The outreach from everybody from Marion has been amazing. I’m getting letters in the mail from Ms. Geotsch; letters in the mail from the Mikulich’s. Mr. and Mrs. Tolgo have sent me stuff; Mrs. Filley has reached out. It’s not only just my friends who have reached out; it’s everybody. It’s all the people who have mentored me and now they’re still mentoring me, even now. They’re sending me all these inspirational messages and to me, that’s something that I look up to. That’s who I grew up with. Marion’s just awesome.

MP: When times get tough, how do you stay so positive?

Amber: That’s a funny question. I’ve always been a positive person. Very rarely do I get angry; very rarely do I get sad. I’ve just always been that person to look at the glass half full. I know that no matter what happens, there’s a reason for it. I’m spiritual. One of my favorite scriptures is in Philippians: ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengthen me.’ I feel that I’m never gonna be given anything that I can’t handle. I’m only gonna be given those things that he knows I can withstand and handle and get through, and it may not be easy. But I feel like there’s always a reason for it, and it’s usually, “What lesson do you want me to learn from this?”

I feel like sometimes I’m given these so that I can try to be an influence to somebody else; help them through things. A lot of people keep asking me: “How are you so positive right now?” Honestly, I’m at peace with the fact that I’m sick. I know that if it’s my time to go, I’m okay with that. Of course, I don’t want to die from this. But if it were to happen, I’m okay with that. And I feel like the reason I was given this is because, maybe, I was stronger than the other person who may have gotten it.











