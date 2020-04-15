Michigan Named As State With Highest COVID-19 Death Rates, But Rioters Stand Firm

May 5, 2020

Michigan continues to make headlines for developments related to the coronavirus — and most of them aren’t particularly positive. Despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s strong attempts to keep Michigan residents safe, it appears that some of the state’s population isn’t willing to give up the freedom to work or support local businesses without a fight — even in light of Michigan’s new ranking as the state with the highest death rates from COVID-19.

Although the U.S. is the world’s largest medical device market, worth $140 billion at last count, we don’t always lead the way in terms of healthcare developments. While a well-known company with Michigan ties, Pfizer, is currently working on a vaccine for COVID-19, there is no official coronavirus vaccine available. And because testing and tracking has proven difficult nationwide, states have been forced to close schools and non-essential businesses to contain the spread. Michigan is currently under a controversial stay-at-home order through May 15 in an effort to flatten the curve. Pop-up shops may have been booming before, bringing in U.S. market value of $50 billion, but most businesses in Michigan haven’t been able to operate since mid-March.

Roughly one in seven small businesses in Michigan reports they aren’t likely to survive the shutdown, which means that the statewide closures have resulted in a general sense of unrest among many citizens. Although the federal government has often taken action in order to protect residents from harm in the past — like in the case of the 1978 banning of lead as a paint ingredient — it’s clear that many Michiganders want their local and national governments to stay out of their personal business, regardless of the potential lives lost.

Back in mid-April, some citizens decided to take action. Protestors gathered in Lansing to make their opposition of the stay-at-home measures known, even going so far as to block ambulances from getting to local hospitals. Many gathered with signs, Confederate flags (despite Michigan’s position as a Union state), and even weapons on the steps of the Capitol building — blatantly ignoring social distancing guidelines, though a few wore masks. Some cried for Whitmer’s removal and expressed their support for the Trump administration, while others expressed their desire to reopen businesses and dismissed concerns about the coronavirus altogether.

While the governor was unsuccessful in having her stay-at-home order extended, that might not have been the most distressing news for the state after denials were issued that day. Armed protestors again gathered at the Michigan capitol, with some attempting to enter the legislative chambers and many cramming shoulder-to-shoulder inside the building. Undeterred by the news that the state plans to authorize a lawsuit against her authority, Whitmer responded that the state of emergency still exists and declared another 28 days of emergency and disaster states without legislative approval. She has also signed an executive order to create the Michigan COVID-19 Office of Accountability, as part of the state’s budget office, in order to provide spending oversight to contain the crisis.

Whitmer has openly acknowledged that her directives have been the strictest in the nation, but she claims that’s for good reason. Michigan’s death rate is the third-highest in the nation, behind New York and New Jersey, but the state actually has the highest death rate nationwide. As of May 4, Michigan has 43,950 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,135 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with 9% of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus dying as a result of the viral infection. Every other state has a death rate of lower than 7%, with the national death rate clocking in at 5.8%. Not surprisingly, COVID-19 is hitting marginalized communities harder than others — and a lack of testing may show far fewer deaths than we currently know about.

Experts maintain that Michigan’s peak is likely at least two or three weeks away. That means these numbers will probably continue to rise sharply, particularly if businesses are allowed to reopen and Michigan residents continue to riot against the measures that are meant to keep them safe.

In a separate incident, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint was shot and killed for attempting to enforce the store’s face mask policy. Three family members have been charged with first-degree murder as a result — a tragic and preventable conclusion for a trio who were so intent on protecting their freedoms that they killed someone who stood in their way. Now, they won’t be likely to experience much freedom in the near future.

Governor Whitmer, for her part, understands that citizens are frustrated and she doesn’t necessarily mind that people see her as a target for their frustration. But she’s noted in statements that reckless behavior exhibited by protestors is the very thing that will extend lockdown orders and continue the spread of this dangerous disease.

“I’ve got thick skin,” Whitmer explained in a statement, “And I’m always going to defend your right to free speech. So, I just ask that those who are protesting these orders do so in a safe manner so you don’t get sick and you don’t subject our first responders to risk, either.”

Whether Michigan residents will take heed or whether tensions will escalate remains to be seen.











