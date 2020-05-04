Schools Teach Students by Distance Learning

May 4, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

School buildings may be closed because of the coronavirus issue.

But education still continues.

Marion and McBain continue to provide learning resources with students not able to be at the school.

Some may call it “online” classes.

“We would rather use the term ‘distance learning,’” Marion superintendent Chris Arrington said. “About two-thirds of our student homes lack reliable, high-speed internet. So, we have to provide both ‘online instruction’ and other more traditional platforms. Our students and parents need to have access to materials. Our teachers are learning more each day about how to become better virtual instructors. We have been, and will continue to seek partnerships to help provide increased community access to reliable high-speed internet.

“Until we reach that objective, we feel good knowing we are pumping out meals five days per week at five different lunch locations throughout district boundaries. Parents can always turn in traditional work to our drivers if that fits their convenience. Marion will be delivering “round II” of instruction to be released both electronically and in paper format on April 30.”

Arrington has been pleased with the success.

“Marion has been pleasantly surprised thus far with the amount of parent and student engagement,” he said “As much as our parents and kids depend on us, I think it is safe to say our staff feeds off the interaction with our kids and parents just as much. Our parents and kids have been great so far during this crisis. We feel good about what we have done so far, but we are focused on becoming better and better in terms of meeting student and family needs.”

At McBain, “We have distributed approximately 900 computer devices to assist students’ learning,” superintendent Steve Prissel said. “We are still monitoring participation, but at first glance it looks like we are off to a good start. We will continue to work with students and parents to help make this a positive learning experience. There is a still the concern of families who do not have sufficient internet access. In these cases we turn to more of a paper copy approach. Staff are communicating at least weekly with students, but many times it is more frequent. For example, our elementary had over 13,000 communications last week. “We know this delivery method will continue until at least May 29, but potentially longer.”











